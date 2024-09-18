Former Patriots QB Named Dolphins Option
The New England Patriots saw their AFC East division rival Miami Dolphins suffer a massive injury blow in Week 2. Tua Tagovailoa went down with another serious concussion.
Due to the concussion, Tagovailoa has been placed on injured reserve. He will miss some time.
Now, it's sounding like a former Patriots' quarterback could be an option to help replace Tagovailoa until he's able to make a return to the field.
Former New England star Devin McCourty believes that Mac Jones could make sense as a potential option to help fill the void that Tagovailoa's injury has left.
"Maybe Miami calls him and he gets traded to Miami -- Miami, San Francisco, a lot of teams that have been thrown out as places he possibly could have (gone). I know Mac would love to do the (2021) draft over again."
Jones and the Patriots parted ways this past offseason after what was a rollercoaster ride in New England. He showed flashes of big-time potential, but the consistency simply wasn't there.
For the Dolphins, Jones would be a much better option than Skylar Thompson. He could help keep the team afloat and pick up some wins until Tagovailoa is able to return.
Even in the future after Tagovailoa returns, having a better backup would be wise. He has had major issues staying on the field. Jones would be landing in a great position for himself as well.
At 26 years old, Jones still has major potential for the future. He's looking to find an opportunity where he can prove that he can still be an NFL starter. That would be the case in Miami.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion and not a report. Jones would make a lot of sense for the Dolphins.
While things didn't work out with New England, it would be good to see the young quarterback get another chance.
