Free Agency Tracker: New England Patriots and the AFC East

Breaking down the free agency moves among the New England Patriots and fellow AFC East teams to date.

With free agency in full swing, the New England Patriots have been among the most active teams across the NFL this week. 

Let’s take a look at the players each AFC East team has retained, signed, and watched walk out the door and sign elsewhere. 

New York Jets

Retained:

  • LB Jamien Sherwood: 3 years, $45 million
  • S Tony Adams: RFA tender

Signed:

  • QB Justin Fields: 2 years, $40 million
  • CB Brandon Stephens: 3 years, $36 million
  • S Andre Cisco: 1 year, $10 million

Departures Signed Elsewhere:

  • WR Davante Adams (Rams)
  • OT Morgan Moses (Patriots)
  • Edge Haason Reddick (Bucs)
  • DL Javon Kinlaw (Commanders)

Buffalo Bills

Retained:

  • QB Josh Allen: 6 years, $330 million
  • EDGE Greg Rousseau: 4 years, $80 million
  • WR Khalil Shakir: 4 years, $60.2 million
  • LB Terrel Bernard: 4 years, $50 million
  • LS Reid Ferguson: 4 years

Signed:

  • WR Josh Palmer: 3 years, $36 million
  • DT Michael Hoecht: 3 years, $24 million

Departures Signed Elsewhere:

  • WR Mack Hollins (Patriots)

Miami Dolphins

Retained:

  • DB Elijah Campbell: 1 year, $1.9 million
  • LB Quinton Bell: 1 year, $1.5 million

Signed:

  • OL James Daniels: 3 years, $24 million
  • QB Zach Wilson: 1 year, $6 million
  • S Ifeatu Melifonwu: 1 year, $4 million
  • OL Larry Borom: (unknown)

Departures Signed Elsewhere:

  • WR Braxton Barrios (Texans)
  • TE Durham Smythe (Bears)
  • OG Robert Jones (Cowboys)
  • S Jevon Holland (Giants)

New England Patriots

Retained:

  • Austin Hooper: 1 year, $5 million

Signed:

  • DT Milton Williams: 4 years, $104 million
  • CB Carlton Davis: 3 years, $60 million
  • EDGE Harold Landry: 3 years, $43.5 million
  • LB Robert Spillane: 3 years, $37 million
  • OT Morgan Moses: 3 years, $24 million
  • WR Mack Hollins: 2 years, $8.4 million
  • QB Josh Dobbs: 2 years, $8 million
  • DT Khyiris Tonga: 1 year, $2.7 million

Departures Signed Elsewhere:

  • DL Davon Godchaux (Traded to Saints)

Kevin Sinclair
KEVIN SINCLAIR

Kevin Sinclair writes coverage of the Pitt Panthers along with the Baltimore Ravens, the New England Patriots, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans for On SI. Previously, he was a recruiting reporter and managing editor at Irish Illustrated, the privately-owned Notre Dame site within the 247Sports Network, for over seven-and-a-half years. Kevin studied multimedia journalism and has been a sports writer for nearly a decade.

