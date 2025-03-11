Free Agency Tracker: New England Patriots and the AFC East
Breaking down the free agency moves among the New England Patriots and fellow AFC East teams to date.
With free agency in full swing, the New England Patriots have been among the most active teams across the NFL this week.
Let’s take a look at the players each AFC East team has retained, signed, and watched walk out the door and sign elsewhere.
New York Jets
Retained:
- LB Jamien Sherwood: 3 years, $45 million
- S Tony Adams: RFA tender
Signed:
- QB Justin Fields: 2 years, $40 million
- CB Brandon Stephens: 3 years, $36 million
- S Andre Cisco: 1 year, $10 million
Departures Signed Elsewhere:
- WR Davante Adams (Rams)
- OT Morgan Moses (Patriots)
- Edge Haason Reddick (Bucs)
- DL Javon Kinlaw (Commanders)
Buffalo Bills
Retained:
- QB Josh Allen: 6 years, $330 million
- EDGE Greg Rousseau: 4 years, $80 million
- WR Khalil Shakir: 4 years, $60.2 million
- LB Terrel Bernard: 4 years, $50 million
- LS Reid Ferguson: 4 years
Signed:
- WR Josh Palmer: 3 years, $36 million
- DT Michael Hoecht: 3 years, $24 million
Departures Signed Elsewhere:
- WR Mack Hollins (Patriots)
Miami Dolphins
Retained:
- DB Elijah Campbell: 1 year, $1.9 million
- LB Quinton Bell: 1 year, $1.5 million
Signed:
- OL James Daniels: 3 years, $24 million
- QB Zach Wilson: 1 year, $6 million
- S Ifeatu Melifonwu: 1 year, $4 million
- OL Larry Borom: (unknown)
Departures Signed Elsewhere:
- WR Braxton Barrios (Texans)
- TE Durham Smythe (Bears)
- OG Robert Jones (Cowboys)
- S Jevon Holland (Giants)
New England Patriots
Retained:
- Austin Hooper: 1 year, $5 million
Signed:
- DT Milton Williams: 4 years, $104 million
- CB Carlton Davis: 3 years, $60 million
- EDGE Harold Landry: 3 years, $43.5 million
- LB Robert Spillane: 3 years, $37 million
- OT Morgan Moses: 3 years, $24 million
- WR Mack Hollins: 2 years, $8.4 million
- QB Josh Dobbs: 2 years, $8 million
- DT Khyiris Tonga: 1 year, $2.7 million
Departures Signed Elsewhere:
- DL Davon Godchaux (Traded to Saints)
