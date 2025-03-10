Patriots Sign Former Raiders LB
On Monday, Ian Rapaport announced that the New England Patriots will be making another front-seven splash.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport, the Patriots are signing linebacker Robert Spillane.
This news surfaces after New England signed former Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry on Sunday, a major development.
As a Steeler, Spillane wasn’t a major force at the position from 2019 through 2022. The Western Michigan product recorded 11 total tackles in 2019, 45 tackles in 2020, 67 tackles in 2021, and 79 in total in 2022. Once he landed in Las Vegas, his game took off.
Spillane put together 148 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three-and-a-half sacks for the Raiders in 2023. And in 2024, he ascended further with 158 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and two sacks.
In tandem, Spillane’s combined 306 tackles over the past two seasons alongside Landry’s 31-and-a-half sacks over the last three seasons in Tennessee should give Patriots fans a lot to be excited about.
Spillane has competed as a traditional inside linebacker, a hard-nosed defender in the middle, while Landry is a hybrid defender.
Not only are both fantastic additions individually, the two make sense together as newcomers and will impact New England’s front seven a great deal.
New England is having a strong showing within the free agency conversation so far. And looking ahead to the upcoming NFL Draft, the Patriots have the No. 4 overall selection, the No. 38 pick in the second round, and a pair of third-round picks.
Of course, the Patriots also have lots of cap space to work with.
