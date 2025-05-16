History Says This UDFA RB is Perfect Patriots Fit
The New England Patriots picked up a couple of interesting undrafted free agents, and while wide receiver Efton Chism II is generating most of the buzz, there is another playmaker who may just have a real chance of making the Patriots' roster: running back Lan Larison.
Larison played his collegiate football career at UC Davis and is coming off of a monster 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,465 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground while also hauling in 62 receptions for 847 yards and six scores.
He seems to fit the exact archetype of a versatile halfback that New England has employed in the past, and Larison's now-former NCAA coach Tim Plough sees a whole lot of several ex-Pats running backs in Larison's game.
“It’s actually really funny because him going to the Patriots, but quietly when I would talk to NFL scouts I used the comps of like Rex Burkhead, Danny Woodhead and Kevin Faulk,” Plough said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN.com. “Those are three names that I used to throw around. To me, in the NFL, that’s who he is."
Burkhead, Woodhead and Faulk were each do-it-all halfbacks who caught both do damage in the rushing attack and through the air, so the Patriots have a history of utilizing these types of players.
Of course, the Bill Belichick era is over, but sometimes organizations develop an identity regardless of the coach, so you can't help but think Larison is made for Foxborough.
“When he gets more carries and just more reps at running back, I think the best version of him is still very much down the road,” Plough added. “But I think the things he does really well are good enough to hopefully keep him in the league while he gets better with those things. “This couldn’t be a better fit."
Drake Maye definitely needed more weapons at his disposal, so we'll see if New England's offense finds a way to use Larison next season.
