Time to Debunk This Daring Patriots Prediction
The New England Patriots have certainly fallen far from grace over the last several years, as they have made the playoffs just once in the past five seasons and have posted back-to-back four-win campaigns.
The Patriots also entered the offseason widely viewed as the least-talented team in the NFL, but they have certainly taken great strides toward improvement this offseason.
New England spent a ton of money in free agency, bettering the defense and landing wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins to provide veteran weapons for Drake Maye. Not only that, but the Pats mostly knocked it out of the park in the draft.
The Patriots' busy offseason prompted Fox Sports talk-show host Colin Cowherd to recently compare New England to last year's Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos, two of the league's most improved ballclubs in 2024.
So, does that bold prediction have merit?
To be clear, no one expected the Broncos to make the playoffs last season. There were some who liked the Commanders, but for the most part, they were viewed as a fringe postseason contender rather than a squad that could win 12 games and make it to the NFC Championship Game.
Still, it seems wildly difficult to envision New England actually making the playoffs in 2025; let alone embarking on a Commanders-style playoff run.
The Pats still have numerous questions to answer on both sides of the ball. We don't know how Maye will perform during his sophomore campaign, and whether or not the receiving corps will actually be good enough to consistently provide Maye with support remains to be seen.
Yes, Diggs is a four-time Pro Bowler, but he is coming off of a torn ACL and is now 31 years old. Hollins has never been anything more than an ancillary option, and rookie wide receiver Kyle Williams is entirely unproven.
Not only that, but the Patriots still face some uncertainty along their offensive line, particularly along the interior. We don't know how their pass rush will fare, either, and their depth at cornerback behind Christian Gonzalez is questionable, to say the least.
New England will have an easy schedule next fall, which will obviously increase its chances of genuinely contending, but the Pats are probably still a year away from actually making a serious playoff push.
Let's set our expectations lower and be pleasantly surprised rather than shoot for the moon and be disappointed if and when the Patriots finish below .500.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!