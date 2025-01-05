Insider Believes Patriots’ Jerod Mayo ‘Out’ After Season
The New England Patriots have a big decision looming about the future of first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
All season long, there have been rumblings that the Patriots could move on from him after the season. More recently, the situation has seemingly been trending towards Mayo getting one more year. However, that could still change.
Mayo has not had the team looking prepared very often this season. He has also made many different mistakes from a media perspective throughout th eyear.
Now, one NFL insider is leaning towards Mayo being fired at the end of the season.
ESPN insider Adam Schefter stated today that he is leaning towards New England making a change, as shared by Mike Kadlick of Sports Illustrated.
Coming into today's season finale against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots have gone just 3-13. They would hold the No. 1 pick if they lose today. However, Mayo has been very vocal about wanting to win.
Fans would be angry if New England messes this up. A meaningless win would be much worse than losing. It would likely drop the Patriots from the No. 1 pick to the No. 4 pick.
Should New England move on from Mayo, there are quite a few options that they could look into. Mike Vrabel has been the most talked about replacement, which would make perfect sense for both sides. In all honesty, Vrabel would be a massive upgrade over Mayo.
Robert Kraft will have to make a tough decision one way or the other.
If he chooses to keep Mayo, he's taking a gamble on a big leap from year one to year two. Wasting time and missing out on potentially elite head coaches could end up being a massive mistake.
On the other hand, moving on from his hand-picked Bill Belichick replacement would be a major admission of a mistake.
All of that being said, fans will just have to wait and see what the Patriots decide to do. That news should come out at some point in the near future following the end of the season.
