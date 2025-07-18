Insider Hilariously Roasts Patriots' Mike Vrabel
There is ample hype surrounding the New England Patriots heading into the 2025 NFL campaign, and much of that is a direct result of hiring Mike Vrabel as head coach.
Vrabel experienced considerable success during his six-year run as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, leading the Titans to three playoff appearances, a pair of division titles and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.
Now, he is taking over a Patriots squad that is in dire need of a major boost after a couple of miserable seasons, and many feel that New England will actually be a playoff contender thanks to the addition of Vrabel and the Pats' work in free agency and the NFL Draft.
However, Vic Tafur of The Athletic wants us all to pump the brakes on the Patriots and doesn't seem to think Vrabel is the foolproof answer that everyone is assuming.
"We like Mike Vrabel fine, but to hear people talk this offseason, the new Patriots coach is a combination of Vince Lombardi and Bill Belichick," Tafur wrote. "New England is coming off back-to-back four-win seasons and was not favored in a single game last season. The Patriots had a point differential of -128. ... Vrabel did make the playoffs three times in his six years as coach in Tennessee, but was fired after two losing seasons so maybe people can stop blowing up the Hall of Fame balloons."
Tafur also did not seem as impressed with New England's offseason spending spree.
"Quarterback Drake Maye and the young secondary of Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III are fine, but overpaying new defensive players and bringing in Diggs and Shoeless Mack Hollins doesn’t add up to nine wins," Tafur added.
Tafur actually makes several good points here. A legitimate argument can be made that the Patriots are absolutely being overrated going into the new season. They still have serious questions on both sides of the ball, and we really don't know how Maye will perform in Year 2.
