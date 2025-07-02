Insider Names Patriots' Most Striking Offseason Shocker
The New England Patriots have added a ton of new pieces this offseason, addressing glaring needs on both sides of the football in both free agency and the NFL Draft.
While the Patriots spent a whole lot of money repairing their defense while also making some big-name additions offensively, there is one name that has stood out pretty convincingly throughout New England's offseason workouts: Efton Chism III.
An undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington, Chism has already evoked visions of Julian Edelman, Wes Welker and Danny Amendola. The rookie has even said he has been watching film of the Pats' legendary slot receivers.
Well, ESPN's Mike Reiss has named Chism as the Patriots' biggest offseason surprise, citing that the 23-year-old could potentially steal a roster spot.
"Among the things that stood out most while watching the 5-foot-10, 198-pound Chism work in the slot were his spatial awareness, quickness and sure hands," Reiss wrote. "Specifically, in one practice when veteran Kendrick Bourne wasn't present, Chism stepped into his role and led the team in catches that day. The Patriots have 12 receivers on the roster and are likely to keep six, with Chism making an early statement that he could be in the mix for one of the final spots."
Wide receiver was a major issue for New England in 2024, but now, the Pats actually have a glut at the position, which will lead to some difficult roster decisions for head coach Mike Vrabel and Co.
That being said, it's looking more and more like Chism will ultimately end up on the Patriots' 53-man roster and could ultimately serve as a major target for Drake Maye this coming season.
Chism hauled in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns during his final collegiate campaign.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!