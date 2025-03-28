Insider's NFL Draft Update Has Huge Implications for Patriots
Many are wondering exactly what the New England Patriots are going to do with the No. 4 overall pick of the NFL Draft, as they have a wide array of options at their disposal.
One of the primary names being linked to the Patriots is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, who is considered by some to be the best talent in this upcoming draft class.
However, any New England fans hoping their team will be able to nab Carter will be sorely disappointed once they hear the latest update from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
“Yeah, it’s not gonna happen," Schefter said of the Pats' chances of landing Carter. "Abdul Carter’s going to go before the New England Patriots pick at four. It would be an upset right now if Abdul Carter made his way to No. 4. I would handicap Abdul Carter right now as the likely pick at No. 2 today. We reserve the right to change our mind. A lot of things change, but the way this is shaking out to me, it looks like he’s tracking to be a Brown, and let’s see how it plays out.”
The Pats finished last in the league with just 28 sacks this past season, so they could definitely use some help in terms of getting to opposing quarterbacks. They did try to rectify the problem by signing Harold Landry and Milton Williams in free agency, but they still have work to do.
That being said, the Patriots have more pressing needs than edge rusher. Even after adding Stefon Diggs, they should be looking to bring in another wide receiver, and they absolutely must shore up an offensive line that was probably the NFL's worst in 2024.
Carter is a premier talent, but he may not be the best fit for New England. Him being off the board at No. 4 wouldn't be the worst thing in the world for the Pats.
