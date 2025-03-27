Analyst Names Patriots Perfect Partner for Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots have signed Stefon Diggs, but that does not mean their need for a wide receiver has been totally quenched.
The Patriots still need more help at the position, especially considering that Diggs himself is a question mark coming off of a torn ACL.
While the free-agent market is pretty bare at this point, New England will have plenty of chances to add another wide out via the NFL Draft, which is loaded with receiver talent.
Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit has already identified who he feels is the "perfect complement" for Diggs next season, singling out Stanford Cardinal star Elic Ayomanor.
"Even though the aforementioned Stefon Diggs is now part of their wide receiver group, the Patriots have room for improvement on the perimeter of their offense," Buchmasser wrote. "Ayomanor could be able to bring just that, and would get an opportunity to get eased into the mix: with Mack Hollins also joining the team this offseason, he could be a draft-and-develop player — one whose size and athletic makeup fits an Eliot Wolf-built team."
Ayomanor enjoyed a solid season in 2024, catching 63 passes for 831 yards and six touchdowns, but he was particularly impressive the year prior when he hauled in 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six scores. That included a performance against Travis Hunter and Colorado when he snared 13 balls for 294 yards while reaching the end zone three times.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound pass-catcher is a big-bodied receiver with superb athleticism and should be a Day 2 selection next month, and he is absolutely someone the Patriots should consider.
Ayomanor is not generating a ton of publicity but could ultimately be one of the biggest sleepers in this draft class, so New England should definitely be monitoring him.
It would genuinely be surprising if the Pats didn't use another high draft pick on a receiver, and Ayomanor could represent a perfect target.
