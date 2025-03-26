Patriots Urged to Swing Trade for Dynamic Drake Maye Weapon
The New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs this week, which definitely fills the need for an established veteran wide receiver heading into 2025.
However, the Patriots still need to add some more weapons, as there is no doubt that Diggs is a risk coming off of a torn ACL.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton feels New England should absolutely try to bring in another receiver early in the NFL Draft, and he is advising the Pats to trade down from the No. 4 overall pick in order to land Ohio State Buckeyes star Emeka Egbuka in the first round.
"Trade back into the first round for Emeka Egbuka, because Stefon Diggs is 31 years old and may need time to bounce back into full strength from a torn ACL," Moton wrote.
Moton definitely makes a good point, as we really don't know what Diggs is going to give the Patriots next season. When he was on the field with the Houston Texans in 2024, he was productive, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games, but that was pre-injury.
Heck, Diggs was even showing signs of decline during his final season with the Buffalo Bills in 2023, so we can't just assume that the four-time Pro Bowler will represent a prime No. 1 option for Drake Maye next year.
Here's the thing, though: it would only really be wise for New England to trade down for Egbuka if Travis Hunter is no longer on the board at No. 4. If Hunter is there, the Pats should just make the pick and call it a day. That's if the Patriots are dead set on adding another playmaker with their top draft selection, of course.
It may be wise for New England to actually roll with an offensive tackle in the first round, but that's a story for another day.
