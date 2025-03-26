Insider Drops Concerning Injury Update for Patriots' Stefon Diggs
The New England Patriots signed Stefon Diggs on Tuesday, handing him a three-year, $69 million contract featuring $26 million in guaranteed money.
Some have had questions about the deal due to the fact that Diggs is coming off of a torn ACL. That certainly seems like a lot of cash for a 31-year-old recovering from a major injury.
And while Diggs has apparently made remarkable progress in his rehab, his status for Week 1 of next season is still up in the air, and Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal does not seem to believe that the star wide receiver will be ready for the Patriots' 2025 opener.
Diggs suffered the knee injury toward the end of this past October, so it may certainly be a bit ambitious to expect him to play in Week 1.
But surely, New England knew this when it signed Diggs, as the Pats obviously looked through his medicals before committing such a large sum of money to him.
The University of Maryland product was productive during his time on the field in 2024, catching 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns in eight games with the Houston Texans. Heading into this past season, Diggs had made four straight Pro Bowl appearances while posting five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns.
The Patriots entered the offseason knowing they needed major help at wide receiver, and before adding Diggs, all they had done was sign Mack Hollins. Heck, even after acquiring Diggs, New England still needs to improve its weaponry.
That's especially considering Diggs may not be available early on in 2025.
The Pats can still turn to the NFL Draft to bring in some more pieces, and we can't rule out the possibility of them selecting Travis Hunter with the fourth overall pick next month.
