Patriots Projected to Make Blockbuster Trade For All-Pro Edge Rusher
Few teams in the NFL have been as active as the New England Patriots this offseason. They signed several defensive stars to kickoff the free agency period, adding the likes of Milton Williams and Carlton Davis to their defense. They also added Stefon Diggs to their offense to give Drake Maye a go-to target. Now, one writer suggests that New England could go all in and make a blockbuster trade.
K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire says that the Patriots make the most sense for a Micah Parsons trade, and projects a massive draft day move between the two teams.
"Dallas sends Micah Parsons to the Patriots for 1.4, 2.38, 5.144, 2026 first rounder, 2027 third rounder," Drummond writes. "The Patriots give Parsons a five-year $205 million contract with $90 million fully guaranteed."
Michael Hanich of Athlon Sports adds that the move would make a lot of sense for the Patriots, considering they still have the most cap space in the NFL.
"The Patriots have the most salary cap space remaining of any team this off-season at $80 million," Hanich writes. "The Patriots could afford to trade for a franchise edge rusher like Parsons and sign him to an extension after a trade. New England could immediately give Parsons what Dallas couldn’t afford to give."
Hanich adds that this trade would be the most beneficial deal Dallas could get for Parsons.
"Both teams come away with wins moving forward," Hanich writes. "The Patriots got an elite pass rusher who accumulated 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for loss, and 112 quarterback hits in the four years of his career. The Cowboys are relieved of a huge burden in their salary and receive the opportunity to draft multiple stars, including Colorado wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter with the No. 4 pick that Cowboys Wire projects."
This would be quite the way for the Patriots to put an exclamation mark on this portion of the offseason. They've already added multiple stars on defense. Adding a tier-one edge rusher like Parsons to complete the puzzle would immediately put New England in the conversation of being the best defense in football. And with a great defense. a a great head coach in Mike Vrabel, and an offense led by a rising star quarterback in Drake Maye, the Patriots would put themselves in position to go from a four-win season to a playoff berth.
