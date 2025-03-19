Insider Predicts Patriots Land Star WR in Blockbuster Trade
The New England Patriots have yet to really address their ailing receiving corps this offseason, only signing auxiliary receiver Mack Hollins.
Hollins is a decent depth piece, but he is far from a No. 1, which is what the Patriots so desperately need. But with the free-agent market dwindling and D.K. Metcalf having already been dealt, where can New England turn?
Well, Greg Bedard of The Boston Sports Journal still believes there is hope for the Pats and thinks they will be able to swing a blockbuster trade to land a receiver in the coming weeks.
“I still believe in my bones the Patriots will find that receiver via trade, among the likes of AJ Brown and Brandon Aiyuk,” Bedard wrote. “The latter is the best option given the fire sale in San Francisco, but he won’t be ready until at least midseason after major knee surgery.”
The Patriots have already reportedly asked the Philadelphia Eagles about Brown's availability, but it seems incredibly unlikely that New England would move the three-time Pro Bowler right after winning a Super Bowl. Plus, the Eagles just signed him to an extension last year.
Aiyuk may be more likely, as he is coming off of a torn ACL and the 49ers have been shedding a ton of salary this offseason. But even then, San Francisco may not be so willing to part with the 27-year-old, as it is already traded away Deebo Samuel.
Not only that, but Aiyuk may actually represent a rather dangerous addition for the Pats considering his health situation coupled with the fact that he is now earning $30 million annually through 2028. If he comes back from his injury and isn't the same, that's a very expensive albatross.
It's looking more and more like the Patriots may have to rely on the NFL Draft to find an answer at the wide receiver position.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!