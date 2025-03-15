Analyst Identifies Patriots Backup Plan at WR
The New England Patriots missed out on Cooper Kupp, just like they have struck out on every other wide receiver thus far during the NFL offseason.
It's definitely a rather massive concern considering the Patriots had the worst receiving corps in football this past year, and they desperately need to add some weapons for Drake Maye.
Fortunately, there are still some options remaining at the position, and Sara Marshall of Musket Fire has cited a chief backup plan after failing to land Kupp: Keenan Allen.
"Keenan Allen is one of the top remaining names that have piqued the interest of fans in recent days, mainly because of his impressive lone season with the Bears in 2024," Marshall wrote. "Despite playing for a new team for the first time in his career and working with a rookie quarterback, he recorded 70 receptions for 744 yards and seven touchdowns. Adding that kind of production coupled with his invaluable veteran experience would be great for Drake Maye in his second season."
Actually, Allen's production in Chicago was fairly underwhelming given his track record, as he hauled in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns with the Los Angeles Chargers the year prior.
Still, it's clear that the 32-year-old has plenty left in the tank, and he may very well be the best remaining option for New England as far as free agency is concerned.
It doesn't look like any big trades with surface for the Pats, which means it's either signing someone like Allen, Stefon Diggs or Amari Cooper, or punting to the NFL Draft next month.
While New England owns the No. 4 overall pick and could very well snag either Travis Hunter or Tetairoa McMillan, the Pats were obviously hoping to add an established piece. That hasn't happened yet. Perhaps Allen could be their answer.
