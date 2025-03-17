Patriots Country

Patriots' Defense Earns Massive Take After Spending Spree

The New England Patriots' defense has received a huge take after the team's spending spree in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; The New England Patriots hold a press conference at the GP Atrium at Gillette Stadium to introduce free agency additions to the team. (Left to right) New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Carlton Davis III, owner Robert Kraft, defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
The New England Patriots have certainly spent a whole lot of time addressing their defense this offseason, as they spent most of their free-agent money on that side of the ball.

The Patriots landed edge rusher Harold Landry, defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Robert Spillane in a spending spree last week, and while their offense actually needed more help in general, there is no question that their defense needed this boost, as well.

So, how did New England do with all of its new additions? Well, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic feels that the Pats now boast the most improved defense in the NFL.

"The Patriots came into the offseason looking to add offensive talent around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who impressed last season, but so far, they’ve only been able to add to the defensive side of the ball," Nguyen wrote. "Not that new head coach Mike Vrabel minds. In fact, he should be ecstatic with the defensive additions."

Of course, there are some questions about the money the Patriots spent here, such as handing Williams a colossal four-year, $104 million contract in spite of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero playing only 48 percent of his team's defensive snaps this past season.

Plus, the three-year, $60 million deal New England handed Davis is rather eyebrow-raising considering the contracts some other cornerbacks bagged, and while Spillane may be a tackling machine, his coverage skills leave a whole lot to be desired.

That being said, there is no doubt that the Pats improved on the defensive side of the ball, even if they had to cough up questionable dollars to do so.

Now, if only the Patriots can actually go out and bring in some legitimate offensive talent for Maye.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

