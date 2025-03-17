Patriots' Defense Earns Massive Take After Spending Spree
The New England Patriots have certainly spent a whole lot of time addressing their defense this offseason, as they spent most of their free-agent money on that side of the ball.
The Patriots landed edge rusher Harold Landry, defensive tackle Milton Williams, cornerback Carlton Davis and linebacker Robert Spillane in a spending spree last week, and while their offense actually needed more help in general, there is no question that their defense needed this boost, as well.
So, how did New England do with all of its new additions? Well, Ted Nguyen of The Athletic feels that the Pats now boast the most improved defense in the NFL.
"The Patriots came into the offseason looking to add offensive talent around second-year quarterback Drake Maye, who impressed last season, but so far, they’ve only been able to add to the defensive side of the ball," Nguyen wrote. "Not that new head coach Mike Vrabel minds. In fact, he should be ecstatic with the defensive additions."
Of course, there are some questions about the money the Patriots spent here, such as handing Williams a colossal four-year, $104 million contract in spite of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl hero playing only 48 percent of his team's defensive snaps this past season.
Plus, the three-year, $60 million deal New England handed Davis is rather eyebrow-raising considering the contracts some other cornerbacks bagged, and while Spillane may be a tackling machine, his coverage skills leave a whole lot to be desired.
That being said, there is no doubt that the Pats improved on the defensive side of the ball, even if they had to cough up questionable dollars to do so.
Now, if only the Patriots can actually go out and bring in some legitimate offensive talent for Maye.
