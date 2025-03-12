Former Patriots CB Jonathan Jones Finds New NFL Home
Former New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones is headed elsewhere. For the first time in nine seasons Jones is leaving New England and exploring the NFL in the NFC, signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Jones, 31, joined the Patriots in 2016 and has played in 132 games with 71 starts for them. The dynamic defender has racked up 11 interceptions, 57 pass deflections, one touchdown and 436 tackles. This past season, he started 14 of 17 games, recording 58 tackles, six pass deflections and allowed 71.7% of the passes thrown his way to be completed.
The Patriots are headed in a different direction for the first time in many years, re-vamping their defense during free agency. With Christian Gonzalez taking the NFL by storm, the team went out and added another star cornerback. New England inked former Detroit Lions star Carlton Davis to a huge contract to open up the legal tampering period, and will likely continue to look for added depth as time moves on.
With Mike Vrabel running the show, the Patriots are making changes, and one of their most well-known names is headed elsewhere.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!