Former Patriots QB Lands With NFC Team in Free Agency
Former New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett has found a new home, as the veteran has agreed to sign with the Arizona Cardinals in NFL free agency.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the news.
Brissett played in eight games and made five starts for the Patriots in 2024, throwing for 826 yards, a couple of touchdowns and an interception while completing 59 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 74.2.
The 32-year-old actually began this past season as New England's starter under center, but was supplanted by rookie quarterback Drake Maye in mid-October.
Brissett actually had two separate stints in Foxborough, as he was originally selected by the Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft and spent just one season with New England before being traded to the Indianapolis Colts.
Since then, the North Carolina State product has bounced around quite a bit, also playing for the Miami Dolphins, Cleveland Browns and Washington Commanders.
At this point of Brissett's clear, it has become abundantly clear that he is not a starting-caliber signal-caller, but he is a more than capable backup who definitely brings value.
As a matter of fact, the West Palm Beach, Fl. native has the best interception percentage in NFL history, with just 1.4 percent of his throws resulting in picks.
Brissett's departure from the Pats does not come as too much of a surprise, as the Patriots agreed to a deal with Josh Dobbs on Monday.
Maye is definitely entrenched at the quarterback position for New England moving forward, and Joe Milton III could ultimately represent a trade candidate as a result.
We'll see what else the Pats, who have been very busy in free agency, will do this offseason.
