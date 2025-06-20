Insider Unpacks Critical Reason for Patriots Optimism
There is quite a bit of hope surrounding the New England Patriots heading into 2025, as their free-agent spending spree and impressive NFL Draft has resulted in a much-improved roster. Plus, they have brought in Mike Vrabel as their new head coach.
Some have even pegged the Patriots as potential playoff contenders. While that may be a bit of a stretch considering they just posted back-to-back four-win campaigns, there are multiple variables at play here.
One of them is an easy schedule, and Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston has cited that as one of the reasons New England could be a breakout squad in the fall.
“The home schedule is — on paper — cinchy (as we used to say in the 70s). And the quarterback nod should go to the Patriots more than half the year,” Curran wrote. “If [Drake] Maye progresses as expected.”\
Of course, Curran's latter statement is the qualifier here, as New England's season largely hinges on whether or not Maye takes a step forward (or at least doesn't take a big step back).
The 22-year-old played in 13 games and made 12 starts during his rookie campaign last year, throwing for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while completing 66.6 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 88.1. Additionally, he rushed for 421 yards and a couple of scores, averaging a hefty 7.8 yards per carry.
Maye also fumbled nine time in addition to the picks he threw, though, so he definitely needs to do a better job of securing the football during his sophomore season.
The Pats have also spent plenty of time improving Maye's supporting cast this offseason, adding numerous wide receivers — including four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs — and bolstering the offensive line.
We'll see if the Patriots can take advantage of their last-place schedule and if Maye can show progression in Year 2.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!