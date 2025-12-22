Patriots Officially Clinch Playoff Berth With Win

Time to pop some bottles, New England Patriots fans. The brief rebuild has paid off. The draft picks hit, and free agency was a success. Now, a trip to the postseason is next up on the list. After back-to-back years of bad football, the playoffs are back on in Foxboro.

The Patriots are returning to the postseason for the first time since 2021. The Patriots had three potential outcomes this week to earn a spot in the playoffs, and after their come-from-behind, 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens, they are officially back.

While they haven't clinched the division yet (Buffalo beat Cleveland this week, keeping the race for the AFC East very much alive), we know that the Patriots will be competing as one of the AFC's top seven teams. This will be the second time in franchise history that New England will participate in the league's 14-team playoffs.

The Patriots Officially Return To The Postseason In 2025

It's a testament to the culture that head coach Mike Vrabel has instilled into his team in his first season at the helm. In 2023 and 2024, the Patriots combined for eight wins and went through a head coaching turnover the team hasn't seen since the early 1990s. Now, while there are still questions remaining about the red zone offense and defense, as well as the weaker schedule, Patriots fans can officially plan for their playoff weekends to be busy again.

"We want to chase wins, we don't want to chase plays. That's the message. I think if we focus on winning and what's required of winning, then every play will come to us and we'll make the ones that we're supposed to make," Vrabel said earlier this week. "That's the most important thing, is just – that goes back as far as I can remember, just saying, 'Make the plays that you're supposed to make, and that will be plenty.' And when we win, I think you've seen that that's pretty accurate. And so, that's what I try to say, and that's what the message was."

The MVP play from quarterback Drake Maye has skyrocketed the Patriots well ahead of schedule when it comes to their rebuild. TreVeyon Henderson and Will Campbell have been stars out of the rookie gate, while Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte are helping the passing attack stretch the field. Defensively, good cornerback play has limited big chunk yardage by opposing teams, and special teams hasn't been as poor as it had been.

All in all, your Patriots are one step closer to their seventh Super Bowl title.

