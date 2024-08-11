Patriots HC Jerod Mayo Explains Decision to Cut JuJu Smith-Schuster
The New England Patriots made an eye-catching roster decision this past Friday to ultimately release veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster after just one year with the team. Despite signing a three-year, $25 million contract last summer, the team has opted to cut ties and move forward with their current core of pass catchers for 2024.
Smith-Schuster had some struggles in his only campaign with the Patriots, suffering from persistent and lingering injuries to only appear in eleven games, totaling 260 reception yards, 29 catches, and one touchdown which came against his former team, the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Patriots first-year head coach Jerod Mayo dove into the team's rationale for cutting Smith-Schuster during his press availability for Sunday's training camp, expressing that it was a move to help give a better opportunity to the rest of the weapons on the roster, while also allowing a shot for the former Pro Bowler to get back to full health:
"It was a decision between Eliot [Wolf] and myself, really to give the other guys an opportunity to go out there and get more reps and show what they can do... At the same time, we just wanted [JuJu Smith-Schuster] to get healthy. He still has some good ball left in him, and I wish him nothing but the best.”- Jerod Mayo on cutting JuJu Smith-Schuste
Without Smith-Schuster in the fold, it leaves the Patriots with a youthful group headlined by DeMario Douglas, rookies Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker, as well as offseason signee K.J. Osborn and veteran Kendrick Bourne, expected to have solid roles as well.
Considering the 27-year-old was unlikely to get a large portion of the target share for next season, it's a decision that comes in the best interest of both parties.
During the Patriots' first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, we saw a total of 12 New England pass catchers get a target thrown their way, yet Smith-Schuster failed to get into the mix. It was likely a forecast of what would've been a consistent reality this season, giving ample reasoning for Mayo and Eliot Wolf to cut their losses and move on.
New England does incur a $9 million dead cap hit as a result of the move, but it opens valuable reps for roster bubble candidates deeper down the depth chart and allows Smith-Schuster to secure a better role elsewhere.
Expect contenders around the league, or teams coveting a spark in their WR room for next season to look into the addition of Smith-Schuster in the coming weeks, while the Patriots continue to build for the future with a fresh and bolstered core themselves.
