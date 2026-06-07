Kayshon Boutte Confirms Status for Patriots Minicamp

As the New England Patriots prepare to host mandatory minicamp this week at Gillette Stadium, one of last season’s top offensive weapons will be joining them on the New Balance practice fields.

Despite his absence from the club’s offseason workouts to date, fourth-year receiver Kayshon Boutte will be present for the team’s mandatory, three-day program set to kick off on June 9. Boutte, who was spotted at the King Street basketball courts in Franklin, Mass. earlier this weekend, confirmed his intentions to WBZ Boston.

“Yes sir, I will,” Boutte responded when asked if he would be attending minicamp this week.

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WR Kayshon Boutte, who wasn't at Pats voluntary offseason program for the 1st time in his 4-year career, told our @AaronParseghian that he will be at Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp Tuesday.

Boutte - who was in Franklin - addressed trade rumors. @wbz pic.twitter.com/lPHJiVfLqb — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) June 7, 2026

Boutte, New England’s sixth-round pick [187 overall] in the 2023 NFL Draft, has been embroiled in trade rumors for much of the offseason. In addition to facing the tall task of earning a top spot within coordinator Josh McDaniels’ offense, the 24-year-old will be competing with such talented receivers as newly-acquired All-Pro A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Efton Chism III and Kyle Williams for a spot on the Patriots initial 53-man roster.

Though he is aware of the narrative which presently surrounds him, Boutte is content to let his performance on the field speak for itself.

”I try not to buy into it,” Boutte said. “At the end of the day, I can only control what I can control. As long as I’m doing what I'm supposed to do off the field, everything else will play out.”

Kayshon Boutte is a Legit Force Within the Patriots‘ Offense

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Despite a slow start to his NFL career, Boutte emerged as one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most-reliable targets in 2025. In his 14 games played, he compiled 551 yards on 33 catches with six touchdowns, while averaging 16.7 yards per reception.

Boutte was equally as impressive in the postseason, compiling nine catches for 168 yards and one touchdown in four playoff games, including their appearance in Super Bowl LX.

Although New England will be far from devoid of talent within their corps of receivers in 2026, Boutte possesses a unique, big-play ability. At 6-foot-0, 195 pounds, the explosive wideout uses his sizable frame to his advantage, making him tough to bring down after the catch. He also has impressive speed, allowing him to be elusive when changing direction.

His much-improved route running has also made him one of Maye’s most-targeted receivers — setting the table for continued success into the future.

Boutte, who had yet to miss voluntary offseason workouts with the Patriots prior to this season, is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

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