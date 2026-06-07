Resetting Patriots WR Depth Chart: How Does A.J. Brown Fit In?

The long wait for AJ Brown is over for the New England Patriots. After months of speculation, and years of kicking themselves for passing on him in the first round back in 2019, the Patriots have brought in Brown via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Patriots are sending their first round pick in 2028 and the better of their two fifth round selections in 2027. It was something that plenty of people around the NFL expected, but just had to wait until 4 p.m. on June 1 for the trade to be finalized.

All offseason, Patriots brass wouldn't shy away from bringing in the Super Bowl champion wideout, but often hid behind the cloak of "we'll do whatever to better our football team." Now, it's clear that they are willing to shell out big assets to maximize their success from a year ago.

"We want to continue to improve the roster every opportunity that we get," head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier this offseason. "We're going to look to strengthen the roster wherever we can."

So how does Brown fit into the team's offensive plans at wide receiver? The team moved on from Stefon Diggs this past offseason, leaving a hole at the top of the depth chart and a hole as the Patriots' emotional leader. Brown can easily fit both of those roles in New England, and will ideally be a match made in heaven for Drake Maye and the Patriots offense.

Here's an updated list at all the wide receivers the Patriots now have on their roster, along with how they could fit into the offensive system come 2026.

1. AJ Brown

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after making a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The big ticket item that the Patriots were clamoring about all offseason, Brown completely changes the outlook of this group. He'll get his start as the "X" receiver and will be the top target all year. Just like how he helped a young Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia in 2022, Brown should help improve the Patriots' deep passing attack in 2026.

2. Romeo Doubs

For months, Doubs was the Patriots' top option, the one who essentially replaced Diggs on the roster. After inking a four-year deal in free agency, the former Green Bay Packers pass catcher should see an uptick in targets because of the Brown addition. Defenses could key in on the prowess of Brown, leaving Doubs to become a really reliable player in the slot and on crossing routes in the middle of the field.

3. Kayshon Boutte

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

He hasn't been present at the facility all offseason, and while he said he'll return for mandatory minicamp, it's hard not to envision a trade in Boutte's future. Entering a contract year, the outside receiver really has a similar skillset to Brown and now feels redundant in New England's offense. His sure hands down the sideline would be welcomed in the offense, but it doesn't feel like he does more than what Brown could do as an "X."

4. Mack Hollins

Hollins came to New England last year and quickly became a fan favorite off the field. When he strapped the pads on, he was a pretty reliable player too. He had 46 catches for 550 yards before suffering a ruptured spleen (that he eventually played through). He's able to play both the "X" and "Z" in the Patriots offense, but would likely be a chess piece to move around for Josh McDaniels this season.

5. Kyle Williams

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Williams is also versatile enough to move inside after a year on the outside, and the expectations are that he'll take a big leap forward in his second season. He added some weight to help him at the top of his routes this offseason, and could potentially see more playing time as a bigger slot guy.

6. DeMario Douglas

Douglas is entering a contract season and has been a very up-and-down player since arriving in New England back in 2023. There are times where he can pop off for 100+ receiving yards, but there have been games where he's barely used in the offense. He's off to a fast start during OTAs and has the inside track to win the starting slot receiver job this summer.

7. Efton Chism III

If Douglas doesn't end up getting the slot job, it would likely go to Chism. The second-year UDFA used a strong preseason last summer to win a spot on the 53-man roster, but was rarely used. He had some flashes -- he scored his first touchdown against the New York Jets in Week 17 -- but right now, it feels like special teams is the best way for him to earn a spot this year.

8. Jeremiah Webb

Webb was one of the team's undrafted free agents that stuck around all year in 2025. His preseason finale against the New York Giants, where he scored a touchdown in a blowout loss, helped him earn some fans. The slot receiver would need another good showing in the August games to stick around again.

9. Kyle Dixon

The Patriots signed four undrafted receivers following the draft, headlined by the player from the smallest school. Dixon, a former college baseball player, comes to New England by way of Culver-Stockton and could be a dark horse to make the team. The 6-foot-2 Dixon could be used on the outside, but consistently won matchups as an inside receiver in college.

10. Nick DeGennaro

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nick DeGennaro (23) warms up at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

DeGennaro was a star for James Madison during the school's run to the College Football Playoff, and he earned a contract with the Patriots because of it. He's more of a "Z" receiver in McDaniels' offense, a bigger version of Patriots Hall of Famer Julian Edelman (strong hands, great at getting open, can throw the ball if needed).

11. Cameron Dorner

By pure talent, Dorner could be the best of the four receivers that the Patriots signed in April. The North Texas alum isn't the fastes receiver on the team, but is great at finding ways to get open. He forced 14 missed tackles this past season, and could be an interesting player to watch outside the numbers this summer.

12. Jimmy Kibble

Kibble spent four seasons at Georgetown as a jump ball artist. He caught 19 touchdowns during his college career, and likely projects as a practice squad player at the "X." Obviously, with the bigger names at his spot, it will be hard for Kibble to make the initial roster. His goal should be to stick around as long as possible.

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