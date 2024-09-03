Patriots Legend Tom Brady Makes LeBron James' Top 5
Tom Brady is the best player to ever play on a football field and the New England Patriots were blessed to have him leading the way for years.
When talking about lists of all-time great NFL players, Brady has to be included. There's no possible way to leave him off of any list.
That was the case once again when Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James revealed his Mount Rushmore of NFL quarterbacks.
James included Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Montana, John Elway, and Peyton Manning on his list.
Now, Brady is starting off on a new chapter of his professional career. He'll be in the broadcast booth starting in Week 1. The first game he'll call will be the showdown between the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys.
Throughout his illustrious NFL career, Brady played in 335 games. He completed 64.3 percent of his pass attempts for 89,214 yards, 649 touchdowns, and 212 interceptions. Brady also picked up 1,123 yards and 28 touchdowns on the ground throughout his career.
Brady ended up playing all but three years of his career with the Patriots. The last three years were played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Looking at the rest of the list, there are no faults to be found. Mahomes certainly belongs on the list, as do Montana, Elway, and Manning. However, Brady still belongs at the very top of the list.
Mahomes seems to be on a career trajectory where he could potentially compete with Brady for the "GOAT" status. He still has a lot of work to do, but what he has done so far will put him in the conversation if he keeps going.
All of that being said, James is considered arguably the "GOAT" of the NBA and it's always cool to see legends from other sports compliment each other.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!