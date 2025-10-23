Legendary Patriots WR Deserving of Hall of Fame Induction
As part of a week-long process, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is announcing who's been advancing into the next stages of the various ballots for the eventual Class of 2026 induction in February. Legendary New England Patriots, including former head coach Bill Belichick, defensive lineman Vince Wilfork, safety Rodney Harrison, among others, have all moved onto the next stages of voting.
Another Patriots Hall of Famer was announced as one of the 34 senior era nominees, and it's finally time for wide receiver Stanley Morgan to get the call to Canton. Before the list gets trimmed down to nine finalists, here's an argument for one of the greatest pass catchers in New England's history.
Morgan was drafted in the first round out of Tennessee in 1977 and spent the first 13 years of his career in New England. After his one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts, Morgan's final statline finished with 10,716 receiving yards and 72 total touchdowns -- all in an era where the passing game hadn't truly taken over the sport yet. He was named to four Pro Bowl teams, as well as the Patriots All-Decade squads for both the 1970s and 1980s.
Morgan's Stats Deem Him Worthy Of HOF Consideration
His 19.2 yards per reception still ranks near the top in NFL history, and his franchise record for career receiving touchdowns, although soon beat by tight end Rob Gronkowski, stood for decades
"I’m really impressed with (Gronkowski)," Morgan told The Boston Herald back in 2018. "You know I played with a tight end who was very similar to him, Russ Francis. I thought Russ was one of the best tight ends to play at that time. Gronk is a step above him. Gronk is unexplainable . . . the things he can do for a man his size.”"
He's still a central figure around the franchise, spotted at Gillette Stadium for the team's HOF inductions of Bill Parcells and Julian Edelman this past September. While his numbers may not hold up compared to some of his other receiving counterparts, the consistency he brought to the Patriots -- especially when they were desperate for anything positive -- should help his case. The speedster, along with Cedric Jones and Irving Fryar, made up the wide receiving room for the team's first AFC title-winning roster, which included a trip down to New Orleans for Super Bowl XX.
Morgan Set Records In Run-Heavy Era
"The difference between the team today, and the one I was on, was in philosophy," Morgan told The Boston Herald. "The team that I was on, the philosophy was, if you can’t run the ball, you can’t win. Now, if you can’t pass the ball, you can’t win. So it’s really changed. That’s the era I grew up in. The offensive line had to control the line of scrimmage or else you couldn’t win."
Morgan may not be inducted in 2026, but should be hearing his name called at some point in the future. After all, he still remains one of the best down field threats in league history.
"I enjoyed my time there," Morgan said. "I had a chance to play with a great quarterback (Patriots Hall of Famer Steve Grogan), and being able to play 15 years was good for me. I just wish I was able to finish my career there."
The other former New England Patriots who advanced on the ballot was running back Chuck Foreman (1980), and wide receivers Harold Jackson (1978-1981) and Henry Ellard (1998).
