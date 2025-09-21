Patriots Hall of Fame WR Doesn't Miss Signature Look
On the eve of being officially inducted into the team's Hall of Fame, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman fielded questions from reporters as he got fitted for his red jacket.
One of the questions? If Edelman — who is now sporting a clean shaved look — missed his signature beard, the one he had during the team's run to Super Bowl LIII back in 2018.
“It smelled — at the end of a game, with the dip spit and the frozenness of it — and it was always a pain to eat,” Edelman said. “I would always have smoothies, I’d have to shower after I ate."
After returning from a four-game suspension to start that season, Edelman came out firing with New England in 2018. With the massive beard, he continued to be Tom Brady's go-to target across the middle of the field. In the playoff run that followed, he put together dominant games against the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs before being named Super Bowl MVP two weeks later.
Against the Los Angeles Rams, Edelman became the second Patriots receiver to ever win Super Bowl MVP (Deion Branch in Super Bowl XXXIX). He caught 10 balls for 141 yards and won his third championship title.
"(I) was just trying to get open ... I was asked to make a couple plays, and we were able to do that,'' Edelman said following the game. "The defense was unreal. ... It's pretty crazy. They should be MVP on D.''
Now, he heads into the Patriots Hall of Fame — the fourth wide receiver to ever be inducted.
"This is an unbelievable, surreal moment for me," Edelman said. "Just thinking about where I came from, my story. If you were to ask me my first day if I was gonna be inducted into this hall, I don't think I would have said yeah. There was such a long road, but being drafted here and playing my whole career here, being surrounded by the people that were the best examples of people to be around if you wanted to sick around -- the Tom Brady's, the Kevin Faulk's, the Tedy Bruschi's, the Matthew Slater's, the Devin McCourty's."
Edelman and former head coach Bill Parcells are the two inductees for the Patriots Hall of Fame's Class of 2025. Though Edelman might miss his playing days, he reiterated that he does not think about that iconic beard.
"No, I don’t miss it," he bluntly said.
