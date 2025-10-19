Patriots Fans Roast Titans’ Cam Ward After Brutal Play
Around the halfway mark through the third quarter, the New England Patriots held a 18-point lead over the Tennessee Titans.
The game was blown wide open after disaster struck for quarterback Cam Ward and the Titans. In the first play for Tennessee following a touchdown from running back Rhamondre Stevenson, Ward lost the football which caused K'Lavon Chaisson to scoop the ball up for the touchdown. This play came after an impressive one-handed catch from DeMario Douglas.
Patriots and NFL fans alike have not been kind about this latest play from Ward, which blew the game wide open in the Patriots favor.
Fans Roast Cam Ward Following Scoop and Score
This play from Ward came after the QB was selected by the Titans as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
"HEARTWARMING: Cam Ward pays tribute to his predecessor Will Levis with this moving turnover," Barstool Sports posted on X.
"What an inspiring display of leadership by Cam Ward, an NFL fan said. "He recognizes the drive will be dead if he takes a sack, so he willing hard-resets to give the offense a better shot. First overall pick stuff right there."
Ward was previously named one of four Heisman Trophy finalists from his college days with Miami and additionally became the first player in program history to win ACC Player of the Year.
"Funniest play ive seen in a while," another fan said.
Ward entered play against the No. 1 team in the AFC East after having already been sacked 25 times on the year so far in addition to having thrown for four interceptions and only three touchdowns.
"Hahahaha thanks for Vrabel, TEN ... bums," one fan also said.
In comparison, Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye has shined over Tennessee. Maye concluded the first half with 10 completions on 11 attempts, while also throwing for two touchdowns and 110 yards. The Pats' signal caller also rushed for a total of 43 yards across four carries, averaging just over seven yards across each play he made on the ground before the start of the third quarter.
This matchup for the Patriots comes with new head coach Mike Vrabel returning back to Nissan Stadium for the first time since being fired by Tennessee in January 2024 after six seasons with them. Vrabel then spent the 2024 season with the Cleveland Browns as a coaching and personnel consultant on Kevin Stefanski's staff before he was hired by the Patriots in January 2025.
