Long-Time Patriots Defender Named Top Trade Candidate
The New England Patriots are all out of sorts heading into Week 6, which isn't too surprising considering that many had them pegged as the worst team in the NFL before the season began.
The Patriots could end up selling off some pieces between now and the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline as a result of their struggles, and Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus has identified defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. as a prime candidate to be moved.
"The 30-year-old has turned in a decent season as a rotational rusher, mustering seven pressures and a 54.8 PFF overall grade," Locker wrote. "It’s worth noting that he’s accrued 99 pressures over the past three seasons, a figure that is tied for 42nd among all players over that span. Given the breakout of Keion White and the better play from Josh Uche, New England would be shrewd to get what it can for the older Wise."
Wise is in the final year of his deal, and given that New England is rebuilding, it wouldn't make much sense for the team to re-sign him during the offseason.
For that reason, it would certainly be wise for the Pats to recoup some value for him now before losing him for nothing in free agency.
Wise has logged 11 tackles and a couple of sacks through the first five weeks of the season. Last year, he registered 54 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 16 games.
The University of Arkansas product waas selected by the Patriots in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has spent his entire professional career in Foxborough.
His most productive campaign came in 2022, when he racked up 59 stops, 7.5 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
Wise has also been very durable, having missed just four games throughout his NFL tenure.
