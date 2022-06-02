Strange Twist: Patriots Top Pick Impressing in OTAs

FOXBORO -- It's no secret that the New England Patriots' haul in the 2022 NFL Draft has been met with immense controversy. Even outright scoffing. Yet, if his performance in OTAs is any indication, first-round selection Cole Strange looks poised to be a day one starter for the Patriots offensive line.

In a surprise move in the 2022 NFL offseason, New England traded away starting right guard Shaq Mason to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a mere sixth-round selection. In the blink of an eye, the Patriots' offensive line lost significant firepower, especially in the run game.

Yet, Strange has continued to look like the day one starter for the team at left guard through OTAs. Notably, his run blocking ability has shined in the myriad of reps he has gotten with the first-team offensive line.

This is, of course, no surprise when considering Strange's strengths as a college prospect.

With top-tier lateral quickness, Strange showed the promise to succeed in a zone-blocking scheme in the NFL. In addition, the New England offense has a tendency to run a myriad of C- and D-gap runs involving a pulling guard; in scenarios like these, Strange has the opportunity to make an immediate impact.

Strange showed off absurd athleticism during the 2022 NFL Combine, finishing with a relative athletic score of 9.95 out of 10; this not only put him on top of all interior offensive linemen in the 2022 NFL Draft, but also at No. 7 out of 1289 offensive guards since 1987.

In general, head coach Bill Belichick has had a strong track record with drafting offensive linemen. The Patriots dynasty has long been underrated for its slew of homegrown talent in the trenches, such as Matt Light, Nate Solder, David Andrews, Joe Thuney, Mason and more.

While OTA's are definitely too early to make any kind of definitive call, it's certain that Strange continues to look like the early favorite to secure the open left guard spot on the team's offensive line.