Shock 'n Aww: Fans, Peers Pan Patriots Strange 1st-Round Draft Pick

Bill Belichick's Hall-of-Fame reputation took a beating in the wake of Thursday night's draft pick

Shock and ... aww!

When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell read the name of the New England Patriots' first-round draft choice late Thursday night, ESPN host Mike Greenberg offered this unscripted, undeniable commentary:

"Umm, wow!"

That was just the beginning of the critical reactions from fans and even NFL peers to the Patriots selecting Cole Strange. Bill Belichick traded down in the first round and then - bypassing more highly regarded offensive lineman such as Trent McDuffie and Tyler Linderbaum and earmarked defensive stars such as Devin Lloyd and Kaiir Elam - reached up to select the unheralded guard/center from small-college Tennessee-Chattanooga.

The Patriots added two extra draft picks - a third- and fourth-rounder - in the maneuvering. And supporters quickly pointed to the drafting and development of Logan Mankins, an offensive lineman who was considered a reach when drafted 32nd out of Fresno State in 2005 before ultimately making seven Pro Bowls and getting named to the NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team.

In response to the pick one Patriots fan tweeted at multi-billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, asking him to "please buy the Patriots and fire Bill Belichick."

But it wasn't just angry fans who voiced their surprise at the selection of Strange.

Speaking to media in Los Angeles, Rams general manager said "Wow, UT-Chattanooga to the first round!"

Added coach Sean McVay, fresh off his team's Super Bowl victory last February:

"How about that? And we wasted our time watching him, thinking (Strange would) be at (pick No.) 104 maybe."

The Patriots entered the draft needing help at linebacker, defensive end, cornerback and, of course, Bill Belichick's favorite - offensive lineman. In various mock drafts, they have been linked to Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd, Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Boston College offensive tackle Zion Johnson, Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam and Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

Already the NFL Draft's most prolific horse trader, Belichick earlier this week swapped picks with the Texans.

New England's remaining draft picks:

Round 2: 54

Round 3: 85, 94

Round 4: 121, 127

Round 5: 158, 183

Round 6: 200, 210

Round 7: 245