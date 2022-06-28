Peeved Patriots: Former New England Players Criticize Jimmy Garoppolo's Lack of Toughness

Martellus Bennett and Julian Edelman are still upset at Jimmy G sitting out two games in 2016.

Martellus Bennett, Julian Edelman and Jimmy Garoppolo are all long gone from the New England Patriots. But through a bizarre hate triangle via podcast this week, it feels like 2016 all over again.

Bennett was recently a guest on Devin and Jason McCourty's "Double Coverage" podcast when he lashed out as Garoppolo as a "bitch". And, seemingly, Edelman chimed in with a co-sign of the criticism.

In 2016, remember, quarterback Tom Brady was suspended the first four games for his alleged role in "Deflategate." Garoppolo stepped in and helped the Pats win their first two games, but injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder at the end of Week 2. He then sat out the next two games as New England went 1-1 with Jacoby Brissett at quarterback.

Bennett - and Edelman - clearly haven't forgiven Garoppolo for not rubbing dirt on his injury.

"We lost two games," Bennett said on the podcast. "One of them is because Jimmy Garoppolo was being a bitch. He quit before us on the last ... decided not to play right before the game. So, we went out there, Jacoby came out and played with a f*cked-up thumb, and played his heart out. But, Jimmy was just being a bitch about it all."

But Bennett wasn't done, adding that his opinion of Jimmy G still hasn't changed six years later.

"And he's still being - like, that's why, you can't win with a bitch for a quarterback."

While we wait for former Patriots or perhaps Garoppolo's current San Francisco 49ers teammates to jump to the quarterback's defense, Edelman sided with Bennett.

He was asked about Bennett's comments on a recent episode of the "I Am Athlete" podcast and the three-time Super Bowl champion basically echoed the harsh sentiments.

"A lot of guys got mad about it," Edelman said. "I'm not going to lie, I got mad about it. I sacrifice my body all day long. I was taking shots for this, numbing up that. Ribs, broken ribs, shoulders. You know, Grade 3, hanging on by limbs, just to play. And, you know, I can understand why Marty thinks like that."

If nothing else, the Patriots' Super Bowl LI reunion should be spicy.