New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson made headlines this past offseason, and spoke out addressing them for the first time this week.

The second-year running back had posted a response to the Chicago Bulls releasing guard Jaden Ivey after he had made anti-LGBTQ+ comments on an Instagram live stream. Henderson took to social media to post: "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake, For theirs is the kingdom of heaven."

Back in March, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel mentioned at the NFL League Meetings that he had a conversation with Henderson about his social media posts, which also included a repost of New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas' post that mentioned that "the world will try to make sin look normal and righteousness look strange."

Both Vrabel then and Henderson now have called those conversations productive, and now the 23-year-old is speaking about that for the first time.

"I think the biggest thing I know is the cost that it comes with (it) when I share my faith in Jesus Christ," said Henderson, who's been very open about his faith. "I have love for everyone, but my love may not look like the world’s love. I try to love people through a biblical lens with just grace and truth. I know a lot of people may be offended by it. But I think the biggest thing is just we look at life at two different lenses. I look at it one way; someone else looks at it another."

"I Have Love For Everyone"

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Henderson didn't outright apologize for what people took from his posts or actually address the tweets. It was clear that this won't deter the recently-married man from continuing his belief.

"I’m not going to stop sharing my faith, you know?" he said. "I’ll continue to share my faith and reach people and just let the Lord use me to reach people with love and truth. But Coach, we’ve had a great conversation, and he was very respectful just about my beliefs. He expresses that a lot on his team, and so I really appreciate Coach for that."

It appears that the issue has been resolved behind closed doors, as it should be. The running back and head coach can move on from what's been a hectic offseason off the field and can focus on the football at hand. Henderson explained how he views himself in the lens of this controversy.

"It can come with a lot, to be honest," Henderson admitted. "I’m not a perfect man, I’m a man that makes mistakes, as well. But I just try to continue to lean on the Lord to help, to allow him to help me to become the best person that he calls me to be.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Henderson's Tweet Was Viewed Nearly Nine Million Times

"I’m not a perfect person. I go through things just like everyone else," Henderson continued. "That’s why I’m really just open about my struggles and the things that I once went through before I met Christ. But I think this world, we need hope, and I just try to point people to the only one who can really give us true hope."

Henderson comes off a rookie season where he shined out of the backfield. In 17 games, he racked up 911 rushing yards and 10 total touchdowns. He was named a finalist for the 2025 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and now projects to be a major part of New England's offensive core entering his season year.

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