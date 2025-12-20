Patriots Linked to Oregon Defender in Mock Draft

The New England Patriots are focused on the final three games of the regular season, but there are some people in the scouting department that are keeping an eye on the College Football Playoff.

The first round games begin this weekend, and the Oregon Ducks are a team of interest. Edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei is the No. 29 overall pick to the New England Patriots in Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick's latest mock draft.

"The Patriots have been perhaps the NFL’s best surprise story this season, but there are no secrets to coach Mike Vrabel’s philosophy," Flick wrote.

"New England played a tough, hard-nosed brand of football, and Uiagalelei is a physical, high-effort edge. The two parties feel like a strong fit. Uiagalelei, who will still be 20 years old on draft day, is physically mature at 6' 5" and 272 pounds, and his rush instincts and bag of moves are both well-refined."

Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media. | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Patriots Can Improve Pass Rush

In Vrabel's first draft class as head coach, the team only drafted one pass rusher in LSU's Brayden Swinson. He was chosen in the fifth round but did not make the team's 53-man roster out of training camp.

Swinson has only appeared in one game this season for the Patriots back in Week 12 when he recorded a tackle in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Patriots could benefit from adding another pass rusher to the mix, especially to start the 2026 class. The team ranks 20th in the league in sacks so far this season. Getting someone who can rush the quarterback would be beneficial.

Uiagalelei had 10.5 sacks for the Ducks last season as a defensive end, but he has moved to outside linebacker this season, where he has picked up five sacks. While his numbers have been down, his role has changed, and his versatility could be a benefit to the Patriots' defense in the future.

Having someone who can play multiple positions is exactly what teams want at the next level. It gives them optionality and versatility, which increases Uiagalelei's chances of getting on the field and making an impact for the Patriots pass rush.

The Patriots have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but adding a player like Uiagalelei could take their unit to the next level. It may be what bridges the gap between being a pretender and a contender in the NFL.

