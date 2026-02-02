Patriots Standing Strong For 2026 NFL Salary Cap Projection

As the New England Patriots arrive in Santa Clara, Calif. for their Super Bowl LX showdown with the Seattle Seahawks, they may take solace in knowing that — win or lose — they will be headed into 2026 with a great deal of financial security.

With their grandest stage set to shine bright on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium, the NFL has revealed their salary cap projection for the upcoming season — a key piece of information for the league’s 30 remaining teams which aspire to be in the same positions currently held by the Pats and Seahawks.

The NFL, per a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, has determined its 2026 spending ceiling to be in the vicinity of $301.2 million to $305.7 million per team — By comparison, the league set the cap at $279.2 million this season, which makes this upcoming season’s bump between a 7.9% and 9.5% increase. In the past five seasons, the cap has grown by over $100 million.

Based on the current projections, the Tennessee Titans are projected to lead the NFL with $100 million in cap space. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are also all projected to have at least $55 million in space under a $304 million cap, per Spotrac.

What Does It Mean for the Patriots?

Mar 13, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; The New England Patriots hold a press conference at the GP Atrium at Gillette Stadium to introduce free agency additions to the team. (Left to right) New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, offensive tackle Morgan Moses, cornerback Carlton Davis III, owner Robert Kraft, defensive tackle Milton Williams, linebacker Robert Spillane and executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While New England executed an aggressive free-agent spending spree — leading the NFL in allocating over $209 million in guaranteed money and totaling roughly $364 million in total contract value in 2025 — the Patriots are once again expected to be in sound financial standing at the start of the 2026 league year.

Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan projects New England to be $42.6 million under the cap for the upcoming season. Benzan, using the median of $303.45 million for his calculations, puts the Pats in the top-10 for the next league year.

While New England may not be working with the same [or better] monetary windfall as last offseason, the club should have little to no difficulty in retaining the quality of its roster, while adding additional talent. The Pats, per OverTheCap, have seven players set to enter unrestricted free agency, including defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga, linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson, tight end Austin Hooper, reserve left tackle Vederian Lowe and safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

In the meantime, the Pats are acutely focused on playing in their NFL-record 12th Super Bowl this coming weekend. A victory in Super Bowl LX will give the Patriots their seventh NFL title and the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history. The team is currently tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers with six Super Bowl wins.

