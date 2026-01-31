Super Bowl Result Could Determine Patriots Defender's Future

The New England Patriots are getting ready for Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, which could be the final appearance for pass rusher K'Lavon Chaisson in a Pats uniform.

Chaisson, 26, is a free agent at the end of the season, and the Patriots need to figure out how to proceed with him. He has played well for the Pats this season, but he could receive interest from other teams in free agency. ESPN insider Mike Reiss dove into Chaisson's free agency and what he and the team could expect.

"The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Chaisson was a top bargain signing last offseason, having joined the Patriots on a one-year deal with a base value of around $3 million and a maximum value of $5 million. He could expect to double that, and perhaps even exceed that, after totaling 31 tackles, 7.5 sacks and 18 QB hits in the regular season. He joins safety Jaylinn Hawkins and defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga among the team's top players scheduled for free agency," Reiss wrote.

New England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson walks downfield during the third quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Chaisson Among Patriots Top Free Agents

Chaisson started 10 games for the Patriots this season, which is the most games he started in a single season of his career. He also has recorded a career-best 7.5 sacks and even recorded his first fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Chaisson also has 18 quarterback hits this season, which nearly matches his total from his first four NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars when he had 23. Chaisson is playing at a very high level, and he is expected to earn a lot of money this offseason. The question remains whether or not the Patriots will be the team paying him that check.

Chaisson has the potential to earn even more money if he performs well in the Super Bowl, which is the biggest stage in all of sports.

If he performs well, it could help him earn even more money, just like how Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun did last season. Baun had a career year with the Eagles and even forced a turnover in the Super Bowl, allowing him to sign a big three-year, $51 million contract in the offseason with the Eagles.

Chaisson may get better money from outside the Patriots, but if he helps the team win the Super Bowl, New England may have no choice but to reward him for his efforts and give him a bag.

