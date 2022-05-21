Eli Manning Continues to Taunt Patriots Fans

The retired Giants quarterback was a thorn in the side of the New England Patriots dynasty for years.

New England Patriots fans have enjoyed unprecedented success over the last 20 years.

For that reason, there are not many things that can turn even the happiest of New England Patriots fans into a morose husk of a person in just a few moments. One of those things is, of course, Eli Manning - a name so taboo in the region that it should probably be censored.

With team owner Robert Kraft being awarded a lifetime achievement award by the Sports Business Journal for his work in helping free Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill from prison, Manning took to the stage to laud Kraft's efforts.

Of course, he couldn't resist getting a few jabs in.

Eli and brother Peyton Manning presented two of the greatest rivalries against Tom Brady and the Patriots dynasty of the 2000s. Peyton was often bested by Bill Belichick's defenses and ended his career with a record of 6-11 against New England.

Despite being a consistently less effective quarterback than his brother, Eli fared much better against the Patriots juggernaut. Manning had a 3-2 record against New England - with two of the three wins coming in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

While being a relatively average overall quarterback with a career win percentage of exactly 50 percent (117-117-0), Manning often saved his best for the biggest stage. In two Super Bowl matchups against the Patriots, Manning passed for a combined 551 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception, netting him a combined passer rating of 96.2.

While Manning may not be on the gridiron anymore, his jokes are a constant reminder of the few times the legendary New England dynasty fell short on the biggest stages.