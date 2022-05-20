Prestigious Honor: Kraft Given Humanitarian Award

It was a special night in Foxborough on Thursday as Robert Kraft was presented with the Ron Burton Humanitarian Award.

Kraft, of course, is the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Kraft Group, based in Foxborough, Mass. The Kraft Group is the holding company of the Kraft family's many businesses, including the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots and the New England Revolution.

Hundreds of people attended the awards dinner at Gillette Stadium, which benefited the Ron Burton Training Village. The camp was created by Ron Burton Sr., who had a dream to create a village where kids could come to train and attain personal growth. This year-round training program is strategically designed to develop and strengthen our youth so they are fully equipped to overcome challenges and excel in life.

Even though Kraft was receiving the award, he had nothing but high praise for Burton.

"I remember how excited I was when I saw football was coming to Boston in 1960 and then when the Patriots drafted Burton," Kraft said. "The impact he's made in this community and what a legacy. He came to Boston at a troubled time, stayed above it, and just made great contributions."

The Ron Burton Training Village was founded in 1985. Sadly, Burton passed away in 2003 after a long battle with bone cancer.

Guests at the event said Kraft has always supported Burton’s mission in addition to many other causes.

Among those in attendance were Devin McCourty, David Andrews, and Matthew Slater, who spoke about the importance of the legacy one leaves behind.

“We talk about Ron Burton Sr., we talk about Mr. Kraft, and two things both of those men have done is left a legacy,” said Slater. “Mr. Kraft is still leaving his and Ron burton’s Sr.’s is hard to measure.”

This prestigious award has been given out since 1991 and this year noted the first in-person ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic.