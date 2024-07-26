Patriots, Jabrill Peppers Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension
The New England Patriots are not done when it comes to locking up their top talent over this offseason.
According to a new report from Field Yates on Friday morning, the Patriots and starting safety Jabrill Peppers have agreed to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract extension to keep him in Foxboro until the 2028 offseason. The deal also includes the potential to hit $30 million when including added incentives.
Peppers was one of the more prominent bright spots in the Patriots' defense last season, finishing the year with 78 tackles, five TFLs, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a sack. The 28-year-old was primed to hit free agency this coming offseason as he sat on an expiring deal, but it seems New England has decided to lock his services up early.
The signing of Peppers joins an array of Patriots re-signings and extensions this summer to retain the roster's top talent from their previous campaign. Other top contributors such as linebacker Jahlani Tavai and running back Rhamondre Stevenson are other recent contract recipients in New England, with Peppers coming in as the latest entry.
One player that remains on an expiring deal sticking out like a sore thumb is two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Matthew Judon. Contract rumors have swirled around Judon and the Patriots for quite some time, with no agreement coming to form for now.
With yet another New England defender securing his pay day, the big question continues to loom around the star pass rusher for if a fresh contract will be in-store for the season.
However, one thing is for certain in New England, and that's the fact that the Patriots are lined up to have a dominant safety pair with Peppers and Kyle Dugger for the foreseeable future.
Keep an eye on how the Patriots continue to approach their remaining contract decisions coming into the new year, with verdicts on both Judon and Davon Godchaux still up in the air.
