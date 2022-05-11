Patriots Philanthropy: 2 Wide Receivers Visit Local High School Event

The fan-favorite receivers continue to make an impact on the local New England community.

There's few feelings as great as when you meet your heroes. For a group of students at Newton North High School, Tuesday evening was an afternoon to remember.

New England Patriots wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne visited the school as part of the high school's "Patriot Games" event, an event aimed at raising money for the school's athletic program.

The event comes as a continuation of the annual Newton North Celebrity Basketball Game, a game in which players such as James White, Danny Etling, Troy Brown, Keionta Davis, Derek Rivers, Brandon King, Elandon Roberts, Rex Burkhead, Jordan Richards, and Duron Harmon have all appeared.

After a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned as an outdoor field event.

As seen in Bourne's Instagram story, Meyers was flexing his quarterbacking skills in a bucket-toss challenge.

Meyers played quarterback in high school before he pivoted to wide receiver at North Carolina State University. Since he was signed by the Patriots in the 2019 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent, he has racked up 1,954 yards and 168 receptions, and, prior to Week 10, set the NFL record for most caught passes and yards without a touchdown. Since being signed, he has quickly become one of the most reliable receivers available in the arsenal.

Correspondingly, Bourne was signed as a free agent New England's aggressive 2021 offseason. With some of the quickest acceleration of any receiver in the league, Bourne quickly made a splash with 800 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, including a 75-yard strike from quarterback Mac Jones in clutch-time against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Both Meyers and Bourne have become fan favorites for Patriots fans -- with the way they have presented themselves both on the field and off-field, it's likely that they will continue to cement themselves in New England lore.