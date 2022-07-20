Skip to main content

‘High’ Road: Patriots LB Deserves Better Ending

Dont’a Hightower is still a free agent as training camp approaches.

FOXBORO – It is always satisfying to see a New England Patriots great get a happy ending to a career, or at least a Foxboro tenure. Legendary players like Ty Law, Willie McGinest and Vince Wilfork all spent time on different teams after their time in New England, but returned in some capacity.

While linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who is a future shoo-in for the Patriots Hall of Fame, is still in limbo with the remainder for his NFL career, it is a disappointing situation for one of the greatest defensive players in Patriots history.

The three-time Super Bowl champion and two-time Pro Bowler is yet to make a decision on his football future, but regardless of what he picks, it is disappointing to see such a legendary career seem to vanish into thin air.

Hightower is 32 years old and is coming off two straight years of either lackluster football, or in the case of his COVID-19 opt-out, no football at all.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Although Hightower might not make sense for the team’s 2022 plans for a multitude of reasons, it would be nice to see something on the Dont’a Hightower radar. Whether a return to New England for a final season or seeing him cap off his career in another city would be a nice closure for the former first-round selection.

Teams like the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers showed immense interest in the former Alabama Crimson Tide product, but Hightower chose to take hometown discounts and stay with the Patriots. Would those teams be interested in the former All-Pro or does he leave the gridiron as a career Patriot?

With the return of Cameron McGrone, Ronnie Perkins and Raekwon McMillan off of injuries, Hightower is not in a place to contribute in this defensive unit, at least not on every snap.

The team would welcome him back with open arms, according to a report in The Athletic back in June. Will he try and lace them up for an 11th pro season or will his career end with a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills in last January’s AFC Wild Card matchup?

Hightower most certainly will be back in Foxboro for his inevitable Hall-of-Fame induction, but his playing career, which has seemed to stop at a screeching halt, deserves more recognition if this is truly the end.

Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Best Situational NFL QBs: Where Does Patriots Mac Jones Rank?

By Richie Whitt2 hours ago
3B75ADAC-A092-45BD-BF08-10A13C0CCDF0
News

Can Patriots Mac Jones Reach Potential Without Josh McDaniels?

By Mike D'Abate5 hours ago
Trey Flowers, Brian Flores will attend Patriots private ring ceremony
News

Should Patriots Bring Back Trey Flowers?

By Ethan Hurwitz8 hours ago
ytb8evwvwgp1r3loj28k
News

Former Patriots WR Charles Johnson Dead at 50

By Ethan Hurwitz10 hours ago
ACE55A35-2077-4620-8123-8BBA3F632DDB
News

Patriots Place OL Hines, Stueber on NFI List

By Mike D'Abate23 hours ago
ddddddddddddddddd.jfif
News

State of AFC East: Can Patriots Win Division?

By Kevin Tame, Jr.Jul 19, 2022
ghows-FD-3b9fc9c2-3eda-273f-e053-0100007ff21c-68ead9bf
News

Patriots Fan Club of Arizona Celebrates 25 Years

By Ethan HurwitzJul 19, 2022
D06B95DA-A136-4998-BA6D-BE05F8947CDF
News

Patriots Sign USFL Standout Lineman

By Mike D'AbateJul 19, 2022