Patriots Captain Rallying Defense After Milton Williams’ Injury
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane understands the value of a complete team effort. As the Pats' primary defensive team captain, he is also well aware that such an effort is about to be needed now more than ever.
The Patriots' defensive line will be without the services of defensive tackle Milton Williams for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old was officially placed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the opening drive of the team’s Week 11 win against the New York Jets. Per league regulations, Williams will remain out of action for at least the next four games.
In spite of the likely difficulties New England is about to encounter as a result of Williams’ absence, Spillane has a clear message for the remaining players in their locker room — particularly those who may fit the description of “next man up” at Williams’ now vacant position.
“Prepare as a starter,” Spillane recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “You never know when your opportunity is to be called. Our defensive line throughout has been preparing as a starter. I can’t say enough great things about those guys in front of me. They have been eating up double teams all year, making plays in the backfield.
“Just been a really solid defensive line, no matter who it is in front of me,” Spillane added. ”Whether it’s our starting defensive line or our second defensive line, they are rotating all game long, and it’s fun to have those fresh bodies in front of you.”
Williams’ absence, for any length of time, is a significant concern for the Patriots. In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 11 games to date, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender has compiled 27 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight QB hits, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.
Still. Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement. Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This year, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandems in the NFL.
Robert Spillane is Ready to Keep the Patriots on a Proper Heading
A veteran of seven NFL seasons, Spillane signed a three-year, $33 million contract with the Patriots this offseason. His greatest strengths became evident from the start of training camp. The 29-year-old has taken command of the signal-calling throughout the field. Though he possesses an adequate level of athleticism, Spillane leads by example with tenacity, high football IQ and a non-stop work ethic — traits which earned him a selection as a team captain in only his first season with the Patriots.
In the final analysis, Spillane’s leadership and communication skills will play an integral role in helping the Pats’ defensive reserves attempt to keep the front seven afloat while Williams recovers. Whether it be Barmore, or fellow defenders Khyiris Tonga, rookie Joshua Farmer or veteran Cory Durden, the Patriots captain understands that teamwork — perhaps more specifically, “team defense” — will be the key to success in the coming weeks.
“Nobody is bigger than the team, and that is the type of team Coach [Mike] Vrabel wanted to build from day one,” Spillane said. “A bunch of guys who are selfless, who want to pour into this team, who want to help their teammates, who get joy from seeing their teammates succeed. When you’ve got 33 guys, 11 on offense, 11 on defense, 11 on special teams, who all want to see the team succeed, good things are going to happen.”
