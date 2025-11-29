Patriots LB Returns to Practice Before Giants Game

The New England Patriots missed sixth year linebacker and former second round pick, Jahlani Tavai, in Week 12, who was out due to personal reasons.

However, it seems that Week 13, which has already had its fair share of action over Thanksgiving and Black Friday, will likely yield the former Detroit Lion's return to the team.

LB Jahlani Tavai, who missed last game due to personal reasons, is here in the locker room today and looks like he’s headed out to practice. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 28, 2025

Patriots Look Likely To Have Linebacker Return For Week 13

"LB Jahlani Tavai, who missed last game due to personal reasons, is here in the locker room today and looks like he’s headed out to practice." ESPN's Mike Reiss wrote ahead of the weekend's game.

Despite being the fourth choice inside linebacker on the depth chart, Tavai has still managed to see a good portion of the action on defense so far this season.

Tavai has been active on game day seven times this season, having missed the first month of the season with a calf injury that landed him on short-term injured reserve prior to the opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In his seven games, he has only played less than 20% of the snaps on one occasion; the closely -fought 24-23 victory against the Atlanta Falcons on November 2nd.

Dec 28, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball against New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Jahlani Tavai Not Being Given The Same Opportunities As 2024

Although Tavai has been given a reasonable rotational/impact role on defense in 2025, it is still a far departure from the kind of role the sixth year product out of Hawaii had just one year ago.

Tavai was the Patriots' leading tackler in 2024, with 109 tackles, and played at least 70% of snaps in each of the team's games, safe for the immaterial Week 18 win against the Buffalo Bills. So his new position and status amongst his linebacking peers will no doubt have taken some adjusting to.

Yet, that is not to say that he cannot land a more expanded role in the future, as he continues to improve his health and return to full fitness. And when starter, Christian Ellis missed time in Weeks 10 and 11, Tavai took advantage and recorded a season high 37% of snaps on defense in Week 11.

The performances have also not exactly been lacking from the California native. Per Pro Football Focus, Tavai has a 62.4 grade on the season, although his comparatively low snap count does not make him eligible to be graded next to his peers.

Irregardless of his reduced amount of time on defense, this is clearly excellent news for New England.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!