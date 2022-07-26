Skip to main content

Patriots LB Raekwon McMillan Cleared To Start Training Camp

New England Patriots linebacker Raekwon McMillan passed his physical on Monday, removing him from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots list of players set to begin 2022 training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list has been reduced by one.

Inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan passed his physical on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire. As such, the 26-year-old is cleared to join the Pats on the Gillette Stadium practice fields for their first camp practice on Wednesday.

McMillan suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during a Patriots’ training camp practice in early August 2021, forcing him to miss the entirety of the season. McMillan had also suffered a similar injury during training camp as a rookie, having torn his right ACL as a member of the Miami Dolphins in their 2017 preseason opener.

The 6-2, 242-pound was a second-round draft pick by the Dolphins in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent two seasons in Miami, before joining the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. During that time, he played 45 games, making 32 starts and compiling 204 total tackles and 9 tackles for loss. Per Pro Football Focus, McMillan has a career grade of 57.0 from 2018-2020, having missed the 2017 season due to injury.

In spite of his injury history, McMillan has made a positive impression on the Patriots coaching staff, as well as his teammates, in his brief tenure in New England, thus far. Prior to his ACL tear, McMillan was enjoying a solid camp performance, routinely applying pressure to the quarterback and providing stout coverage in his assignments. Therefore, it came as little surprise when the Pats chose to retain McMillan’s services by agreeing to a one-year extension through the 2022 season.

One of the Pats biggest defensive struggles in 2021 was a lack of speed in executing their coverage assignments. It is in this capacity where McMillan may be able to thrive in the Pats defense. His combination of size and speed should help to infuse some much needed athleticism into the Pats’ defense. McMillan was impressive during OTAs and minicamp, and is expected to be in line for a roster spot in 2022.

McMillan joins a crowded corps of linebackers on the Patriots’ roster, which includes Matthew Judon, Josh Uche, Ronnie Perkins, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Mack Wilson, Cameron McGrone, Raekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings, DaMarcus Mitchell, Harvey Langi and Jahlani Tavai.

