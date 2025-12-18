Five Questions Ahead of Patriots' Matchup vs. Ravens

For the first time since 2022, the New England Patriots will face off against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

The circumstances are slightly different this time as the Patriots are looking to get closer to an AFC East title while the Ravens are fighting for their playoff life. To learn more about the Patriots' Week 16 opponent, we spoke with Baltimore Ravens on SI contributor Henry Brown.

Why have the Ravens struggled this season compared to years’ past?

I attribute a lot of their struggles to the offensive line neglect, with a few underperformers particularly never seeing their weekly starting roles challenged. It's really hard to score points when the quarterback is constantly under duress and the running game can't power past the blockers for yards in the red zone.

The defense looked suspect before bouncing back in the schedule's second half, and the receivers still lack a true lead option, but Lamar Jackson can cover a lot up when he has room and time to operate.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hands off the ball to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite their struggles, the Ravens are just one game back of the division lead. Can the Ravens turn on a switch and become a contender this season?

I don't think a team like the Ravens with such questionable play on both sides of the line can ever be considered a true contender.

There's no "switch" that can spare Jackson from the constant slew of edge rushers that he's supposed to be guarded from, but as long as they remain on the Pittsburgh Steelers' heels and play up to their competition to close the season, a playoff appearance as a division winner remains in the cards.

What’s one thing people should know about the Ravens that cannot be found in a box score?

It always seems to go back to the offensive line here. Jackson hasn't been nearly as bad as box score stats would suggest; he's just constantly put in bad positions by missed blocks and, occasionally, gaffes out of his receiving core.

He'd be right back in MVP conversations if he had the cushion he's used to, which also would have spared him from the assortment of leg injuries he's sustained over the course of the fall.

If the Ravens were to win, what would be the reason why?

If the Ravens were to beat the New England Patriots this weekend, it would be due to their tapping back into the aerial attack that helped them shut the Bengals out, 24-0.

Pats coach Mike Vrabel is plenty comfortable shutting down the run game against an old friend in Derrick Henry, and Jackson's downfield weapons' abilities to get open and make plays opened the door to Baltimore's ground game in Cincinnati last week.

What's your prediction for the game?

I predict that the Patriots bounce back after a frustrating blown lead against the Buffalo Bills, all-but-ending the Ravens' bid at snagging a miracle playoff spot two weeks out from the season's end in an admittedly-hard fought 31-23 performance.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!