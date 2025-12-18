Patriots’ Drake Maye Has One Goal Above MVP

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is one of the candidates for the league's Most Valuable Player Award this season.

Maye has led the Patriots to an 11-3 record through 14 games, marking one of the best seasons in the NFL. Individually speaking, Maye has completed over 70 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards, 23 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, all of which are already higher than his rookie year totals.

Maye was asked in a recent press conference about the prospect of him winning the MVP award, and he stated that he really wanted it, but he was chasing something else more.

"The MVP is obviously one of the big accolades for this league, and it's something that is an honor as a player to earn that award, and I respect all the past MVPs, but I think at the end of the day, winning the Super Bowl is the biggest thing," Maye said.

"I think it's what kind of makes this league go is winning the big one. That's what you work toward, and that's what this game is about. I love winning, and the personal accolades come with all that, but I'd rather win than win personal awards. I hope people in that locker room – I know a lot of them feel the same way."

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Maye Prefers Super Bowl Over MVP

Maye gave a good answer, but it is also a typical one when thinking of what a quarterback should say when asked the question. That being said, winning the MVP award is often synonymous with winning football games. So if the Patriots continue to come out on top, Maye will be given the credit as the MVP.

There are still other competitors for the award that Maye will have to fend off in order to claim the MVP, but he has done almost everything possible in his part to win it all this season. The other players in direct competition with him are Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

If he can pull out a win in Week 16 against former MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, his chances of winning the award will significantly increase. He will also have to keep it up in the final two games of the regular season when the Patriots face off against divisional opponents in the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

