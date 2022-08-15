NFL Top 100: Patriots' Judon Makes Elite List

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots went on an unprecedented spending spree in free agency following their 2020 season. Of their numerous signings, none stood out more than defensive end Matthew Judon.

On Sunday night's airing of the NFL's annual "Top 100 Players of 2022" ranking, Judon once again found himself in the discussion for one of the league's premier talents - coming in at No. 52.

A former Baltimore Raven, Judon had a 2021 season in which he grossed 12.5 sacks, 60 tackles, and 25 quarterback hits, landing himself a Pro Bowl nod in the process. In the segment announcing Judon's selection, New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu shared his insight into the star defensive end's abilities.

"He can cover running backs out of the backfield, he can obviously pass rush, he can defend the run," Mathieu said. "Being with a guy like Bill Belichick, they run a versatile system and it allows guys like him to really show who they are."

Patriots quarterback and new NFL Top 100 member Mac Jones also shared his thoughts on Judon's contributions to the team.

"He's versatile," Jones said. "We joke around that he wants to play tight end but we have good tight ends already so I think we'll pass on that."

When asked about what he thinks makes Judon great, Jones had a simple answer: "His red sleeves."

The red-sleeved pass rusher has immediately become a fan favorite, often playing catch with fans before training camp practices and games. In the locker room, Judon is a vocal leader who has brought much-needed energy to the New England defense since his arrival.

With the 2022 season on its way, fans will hope that Judon's production continues to stay at an elite level as the pass rusher enters year seven in the league.