Who's Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Patriots?

One of quarterback Mac Jones' newest weapons is expected to make an instant impact.

The New England Patriots went into the 2022 offseason with a need for weapons around quarterback Mac Jones.

With uncertainty surrounding who's calling the plays and a receiving core that didn't have a single player reach 1,000 yards last season, acquiring playmakers quickly became a top priority.

Enter receivers DeVante Parker (trade) and Tyquan Thornton (draft).

While Thornton, the team's second round pick, offers speed and upside, Parker gives the Patriots exactly what they needed - a proven, reliable weapon on the outside.

As a result, Parker was named New England's most exciting offseason addition by Yardbarker.

Writes the site:

Parker has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in Miami but was never able to show consistency. He gives Bill Belichick's offense some upside, as Mac Jones continues to develop.

New England acquired Parker from the Miami Dolphins in April, a rare trade among division rivals. While Parker couldn't necessarily hand-pick his destination, he did express to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier that he wanted to be a Patriot.

The feeling proved to be mutual between Parker and the Patriots' brass, as head coach and lead decision maker Bill Belichick, long a fan of Parker, shipped a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old Louisville product and a 2022 fifth-round pick, later used to move up four spots for Thornton.

“He’s got a very, very good skill set. He’s a big athlete that runs well,” Belichick said of Parker during a 2020 interview. “[He] has good hands, good run after the catch ability, and good quickness for his size. So, he presents a lot of problems on deep balls.

"He’s a big target on the end of routes, in cuts and crossing routes, things like that. He’s strong and can break tackles as a catcher or run player … He attacks all three levels of the defense and can be productive at all three spots.”

Big, strong and productive? Check.

Exciting? Check.

Leading the Patriots in receiving en route to another playoff birth? That's the next box to check for Parker and the rest of the New England organization as the team begins training camp in two weeks.