Skip to main content

Who's Most Exciting Offseason Addition for Patriots?

One of quarterback Mac Jones' newest weapons is expected to make an instant impact.

The New England Patriots went into the 2022 offseason with a need for weapons around quarterback Mac Jones

With uncertainty surrounding who's calling the plays and a receiving core that didn't have a single player reach 1,000 yards last season, acquiring playmakers quickly became a top priority.

Enter receivers DeVante Parker (trade) and Tyquan Thornton (draft).

While Thornton, the team's second round pick, offers speed and upside, Parker gives the Patriots exactly what they needed - a proven, reliable weapon on the outside.

As a result, Parker was named New England's most exciting offseason addition by Yardbarker.

Writes the site:

Parker has shown flashes of brilliance during his time in Miami but was never able to show consistency. He gives Bill Belichick's offense some upside, as Mac Jones continues to develop.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

New England acquired Parker from the Miami Dolphins in April, a rare trade among division rivals. While Parker couldn't necessarily hand-pick his destination, he did express to Dolphins general manager Chris Grier that he wanted to be a Patriot.

The feeling proved to be mutual between Parker and the Patriots' brass, as head coach and lead decision maker Bill Belichick, long a fan of Parker, shipped a 2023 third-round pick in exchange for the 29-year-old Louisville product and a 2022 fifth-round pick, later used to move up four spots for Thornton.

“He’s got a very, very good skill set. He’s a big athlete that runs well,” Belichick said of Parker during a 2020 interview. “[He] has good hands, good run after the catch ability, and good quickness for his size. So, he presents a lot of problems on deep balls.

"He’s a big target on the end of routes, in cuts and crossing routes, things like that. He’s strong and can break tackles as a catcher or run player … He attacks all three levels of the defense and can be productive at all three spots.”

Big, strong and productive? Check.

Exciting? Check.

Leading the Patriots in receiving en route to another playoff birth? That's the next box to check for Parker and the rest of the New England organization as the team begins training camp in two weeks.

In This Article (1)

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

Patriots WR N’Keal Harry
News

Patriots Plan Camp Cut of WR N’Keal Harry

By Arnav Sharma2 hours ago
Patriots - Cole Strange OTAs
News

NFL Offensive Line Rankings: Are Revamped Patriots Still Elite?

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
Patriots WR Nelson Agholor
News

Patriots Training Camp 3 To Watch: Wide Receivers

By Mike D'Abate6 hours ago
Patriots Bill Belichick and Mac Jones
News

Oddsmakers: Patriots Mac Jones, Bill Belichick Longshots for 2022 Awards

By Richie Whitt9 hours ago
4EUSEAOIGNCWVLN6T2SMH6NU4I
News

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Will Patriots Get Mac Jones Help?

By Daniel Flick11 hours ago
Patriots - Belichick Trophy
News

Apology Due? SI '12 Teams That Can Win Super Bowl' List Stiffs Patriots

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
BEA9DDB9-1CEC-4D53-AC5A-32109AB2D752
News

Wait, Patriots Rookie Once ‘Locked Up’ Celtics’ Jayson Tatum?

By Ethan HurwitzJul 10, 2022
Patriots QB Mac Jones
News

Mac In Business: Jones Joins Patriots Trio For Workouts

By Mike D'AbateJul 10, 2022