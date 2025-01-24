Patriots Hire Mike Vrabel's New 'Right-Hand Man'
The New England Patriots have stayed busy over recent weeks by bringing in several new faces in the building to help lead this new regime on both the coaching and executive staff.
Most recently, the Patriots have brought another executive into the office who's expected to be Mike Vrabel's unofficial "right-hand man."
According to SI insider Albert Breer, the Patriots have formally agreed to a deal to bring in former Los Angeles Rams management coordinator John "Stretch" Streicher to be the team's vice president of football operations.
Streicher adds to the list of brand-new talents the Patriots have brought since Vrabel's hiring to help guide New England in returning to their premier level.
Vrabel has an extensive history with Streicher. The two spent six seasons working alongside one another with the Tennessee Titans, starting as an assistant head coach, and eventually working his way up to director of football administration in 2023. After Vrabel ended his time with the Titans, so did Streicher, who ended up with the Rams for one season.
Streicher is clearly a well-respected figure around the league, as Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed his departure from Los Angeles "broke his heart." Streicher also strongly influenced McVay's game and situational management during his one season with the team.
For the Patriots, it looks like another solid hire is on the board. And with the current pace they've been on in recent days, don't expect the team to be finished in their efforts to improve this staff.
