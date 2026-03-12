Reggie Gilliam Wants To Continue Long Patriots Tradition

FOXBOROUGH, MA — Reggie Gilliam is well aware of who James Develin is.

Name dropping the New England Patriots' fan favorite fullback in his introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium, the team's newest one hopes to continue the long lineage of success the franchise has had at the position.

"I talked to (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels), and obvious with James Develin here for a long time," he told reporters. "I've made pretty good friends with him over the years because he works at the (NFL)PA now."

Gilliam inked a three-year contract with the team, the second signing the Patriots made during the legal tampering period this week. He signed for up to $12 million, including $6 million guaranteed and a $2.4 million signing bonus. In 2026, he's set to make $4.4 million.

It's good money for a good player, one who is expected to contribute early and often for New England. One of the league's top fullbacks, and a key contributor on special teams, Gilliam will certainly replace Jack Westover, the converted tight end who was thrown into the fullback role last summer.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) carries the ball defended by New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Gilliam hopes to carve out a role with his new team, but one he's played against plenty of times. With his time with the Buffalo Bills, he played against the Patriots 10 times since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo in 2020.

"The main thing being, you know, a good young team," Gilliam said to why he wanted to sign with the Patriots. "Played against this team multiple years, but the last couple years, I've really liked what I've seen from these new players."

The Patriots, under McDaniels, have historically utilized a fullback in their offenses. Develin, the former indoor football star who won three Super Bowls with the team, was the mainstay from 2013 until his retirement after the 2019 season. Jakob Johnson, a Germany product who came over through the International Pathway Program, became a valuable piece of a struggling offense.

Gilliam Now Brings A Vicious Mindset To The Backfield

Gilliam was well aware the team used fullbacks often under McDaniels, who'll now be entering his second season of his third separate stint with the franchise. After seeing the Patriots make it back to the Super Bowl, he knew he wanted a taste of it.

"He's had a history with fullbacks and he loves a true, vicious style player," Gilliam said. "The physicality has been being preached ever since I walked into this building. So I'm excited for it."

Aug 24, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New England Patriots fullback James Develin (46) stands on the sidelines in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images | Jeremy Brevard-Imagn Images

Gilliam reiterated that he'd describe his play style as vicious and compares himself to a current member of the New England backfield.

"Rhamondre Stevenson reminds me a lot of myself," Gilliam laughed. "He's also a physical, bigger guy that lowers pads, not afraid of contact. Hunts the contacts instead of being the one hunted."

Reggie Gilliam on his play style:



“Rhamondre Stevenson reminds me a lot of myself. He's also a physical, bigger guy that lowers pads, not afraid of contact. Hunts the contact instead of being the one hunted.” — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 12, 2026

Now Gilliam will be blocking in front of Stevenson, who scored two touchdowns in the Patriots' Week 5 upset over the Bills last season.

"That was a statement game for them," Gilliam said. "Stef(on Diggs) had a great game. Really, the entire offense was rolling, like wow, this team is legit. It's not just, you know, a one-hit wonder. This team's here to stay."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!