Patriots Add Former Rams CB

The New England Patriots continue to add, this time with a cornerback from the Las Angeles Rams.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Charles Woods (21) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Cornerback Charles Woods has been claimed off a waiver by the New England Patriots right around the Wednesday, 12:00 p.m. EST closing time.

Woods is 25 years old and should be the last grab for the Patriots of the day as they augmented their depth chart. New England had the fourth spot in waive claim order — based on last year's draft order — after Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline. Woods signed with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent back in 2024.

This preseason with the Rams, Woods posted four total tackles — all of which were unassisted — and also sustained a concussion.

The move of bringing on the undrafted Woods helps to boost the Pats' secondary depth chart. The SMU alum appeared in 12 games with the Rams as a rookie during the 2024 season. 

Standing at 5'11" and weighing 185 pounds, Woods projects to be more of a slot corner in the NFL ranks — meaning he might factor in as more of a backup option to another undersized corner such as Marcus Jones, opposed to standing as depth for boundary corners like Christian Gonzalez or Carlton Davis. 

Memphis' Joseph Scates (6) watches as SMU's Charles Woods (3) swats away a pass during the game between Southern Methodist University and University of Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on Saturday, November 18, 2023. / Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his final season of eligibility with the Mustangs, Woods started and appeared in all 14 games. The Texas native recorded 27 tackles (23 solo) and had one tackle for loss. He also led the team with 11 pass breakups.

Prior to his time at SMU, Woods also played for West Virginia and Illinois State. His junior year at West Virginia in 2021 saw him named as a PFF All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Woods played in 12 games for Los Angeles last year, logging a pair of tackles across 13 snaps on defense and 169 snaps on special teams. The Pats now have six corners (Woods, Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis, Marcus Jones, Alex Austin, DJ James) on their roster under new head coach Mike Vrabel.

Following Tuesday's roster deadline, Vrabel and the Patriots released wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, added Mehki Burtler and running back Terrell Jennings to the practice squad and claimed quarterback Tommy DeVito off a waiver before adding Woods.

